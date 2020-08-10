Eamcet from Sept. 9

HYDERABAD

10 August 2020 22:55 IST

The entrance test for engineering stream of EAMCET will be conducted on September 9, 10, 11 and 14 with the prior approval of High Court.

The dates will be notified after taking the permission of the court, the State Council for Higher Education said in a press release.

The council also announced common entrance tests for some other professional and vocational courses after wide ranging discussions. As per its schedule, the education common entrance test (ECET) will be conducted on August 31 and polytechnic common entrance test (PolyCET) on September 2.

The release added that the council had already informed the High Court that it will initiate conduct of tests in August-end or September. The undertaking was given during hearing on common entrance tests and final semester exams for university exams. A decision on final semester exams will be taken in pursuance of Supreme Court directions, the government had already observed. Sources said a decision on admissions to Intermediate first year will be taken after September 1. The digital classes in government schools for classes VI to X will begin on August 20. Fifty percent attendance for teachers in schools will be made compulsory from August 17.