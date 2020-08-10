Eamcet from Sept. 9

The entrance test for engineering stream of EAMCET will be conducted on September 9, 10, 11 and 14 with the prior approval of High Court.
The dates will be notified after taking the permission of the court, the State Council for Higher Education said in a press release.
The council also announced common entrance tests for some other professional and vocational courses after wide ranging discussions. As per its schedule, the education common entrance test (ECET) will be conducted on August 31 and polytechnic common entrance test (PolyCET) on September 2.
The release added that the council had already informed the High Court that it will initiate conduct of tests in August-end or September. The undertaking was given during hearing on common entrance tests and final semester exams for university exams. A decision on final semester exams will be taken in pursuance of Supreme Court directions, the government had already observed. Sources said a decision on admissions to Intermediate first year will be taken after September 1. The digital classes in government schools for classes VI to X will begin on August 20. Fifty percent attendance for teachers in schools will be made compulsory from August 17.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath