EAMCET from Aug. 4 to 10

HYDERABAD

21 June 2021 21:28 IST

Polytechnic CET scheduled for July 17

The State government has announced to conduct Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) for 2021 from August 4 to 9. Dates for other Common Entrance Tests for admission into other post-graduate courses, including Engineering, Law and Business Management, for Education, Polytechnic courses have also been announced.

The schedule for various CETs was discussed and finalised at a high-level meeting chaired by Minister for Education P. Sabitha Indra Reddy. Secretary (Education) Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Collegiate Education Commissioner Navin Mittal, Chairman of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education T. Papi Reddy, Vice-Chairman R. Limbadri and Venkataramana attended the meeting.

After the meeting, Minister Ms. Sabitha Reddy announced that test for EAMCET-Engineering Stream would be held on August 4, 5 and 6 and EAMCET-Agriculture and Medical Stream on August 9 and 10. Similarly, Engineering CET for diploma holders would be held on August 3 and Post Graduate Engineering CET would be held form August 11 to 14.

Integrated CET for admission into business administration and computer applications courses would be held on August 19 and 20, LAWCET would be held on August 23, Education CET would be held on August 24 and 25 and Polytechnic CET would be held on July 17.