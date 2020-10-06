EAMCET engg. results: only boys in top-10 list

Hyderabad boy Sai Teja bags first rank

City boy Sai Teja Varanasi bagged the first rank in Telangana EAMCET engineering test with a combined score of 93.3757 and 147.2905 in EAMCET. No female candidate figured in the top-10 list.

The second and third ranks went to Kapelli Yashwanth (combined score of 92.6199) and Thammanaboina Mani Venkata Rao (91.9234 combined score), respectively. Others in top 10 included Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy (4th), Hardik Rajpal (5th), Nagelli Nithin Sai (6th), Tavva EDNVS Krishna Kamal (7th) Annam Saivardhan (8th), Penagamuri V Sai Pawan Harshavardhan (9th) and Varanasi Vachan Siddharth (10th).

Eduction Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, TSCHE chairman, T. Papi Reddy, EAMCET convenor A. Goverdhan and Commissioner of Collegiate Education Navin Mittal released the results at JNTU-Hyderabad.

Of the 1,43,326 candidates who had registered, 1,19,183 appeared for the test and 89,734 qualified, registering a pass percentage of 75.29%.