Hyderabad

17 June 2021 22:48 IST

The last date of application for Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) in Telangana has been extended to June 24.

EAMCET convenor Prof. Goverdhan said that so far 2,25,125 candidates applied for engineering stream exam while 75,519 applied for the medical and agriculture stream.

Advertising

Advertising