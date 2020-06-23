EAMCET cannot be postponed

After promoting Class 10 students, and almost deciding to promote Degree final year and Post Graduate students without conducting exams, the government, however, is keen on conducting the EAMCET as scheduled.

Even postponement of the test is not a possibility as the service provider doesn’t have any slots for the next two months. “No slots are available for the online exam in the next two months. Keeping the students waiting for so long is not in their interest, more so with the fears that COVID may only see an upsurge for the next four months,” a senior education official revealed.

The TCS is the service provider for online entrance exams conducted under the aegis of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Moreover, admissions to engineering and medical related courses cannot be given on the basis of Intermediate marks as legal issues would come up since admission into professional courses have to be done based on an entrance exam.

“There is a demand from certain sections that even EAMCET be cancelled but that can’t be done given the sensitivity of the test itself. We know how seriously students prepare for EAMCET throughout the year and even one mark makes a difference in admission in a good college,” a senior official said. The Telangana EAMCET is scheduled from July 6 to 9 with the engineering stream exam scheduled between July 6 and 8, and the agriculture stream test on July 8 and 9.

Meanwhile, thousands of students who chose Hyderabad as their exam centre much before coronavirus raised its head are seeking change in the centre as they have gone back to their native places, including the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The EAMCET Committee has allowed them to change the centre to any of the four locations — Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Kurnool and Tirupati.

Telangana students who moved to their native districts during the pandemic will also get the opportunity. Several engineering colleges are located on the outskirts of the city connected to Warangal, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad and Karimnagar routes. “Change requests will be allotted to test centres on these routes as Hyderabad slots are full,” TSCHE chairman T. Papi Reddy said.