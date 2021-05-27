E-tractor startup raises $500,000

Cellestial E-mobility has raised $500,000 in a pre-Series A fundraise round in which the electric tractor startup was valued at $35 million.

Co-founder of Electric Motor Company Ashik Karim was among those who participated in this round of strategic financing. Gurj Aujla and a few other high networth individuals from Canada with links to agriculture, commercial banking and wealth management sectors also participated, a release from the startup said.

Cellestial founder and CEO Siddhartha Durairajan said starting this year, the firm will start shipping units to early buyers and dealers in India followed by pilot market projects in Canada and Mexico. In India, the order book is for around 1,700 tractors and shipments to consumers and five distributors will commence soon. “We plan to introduce our affordable tractors in the global market next year,” he said.

The firm had unveiled the electric tractor prototype in March 2020 with several features, including battery swap, regenerative braking, power inversion, residential AC power charging and superfast charging. Integrating smart Li-ion battery technology with robust build, product aesthetics, and intelligent features, the Electric Tractor is built to run for longer periods with a full load, zero-emission, and stress-free operation, the release said.