E-tailer expands offerings in Warangal 

Amazon India on Monday announced the expansion of its Amazon Fresh full basket grocery service to Warangal.

The app-in-app experience will offer a wide selection of grocery products, including fruits, vegetables, chilled products, beauty, baby, personal care and pet products among other daily grocery needs.

The company said it is its endeavour to enable local farmers across the region to leverage the marketplace and become a part of the digital economy. “We source fresh produce directly from them... provide them with agronomy services to improve the farm yield,” Amazon Fresh head Srikant Sree Ram said in a release.