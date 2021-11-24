E-scooter maker Ather Energy opens retail store

HYDERABAD

24 November 2021 20:58 IST

Company to soon make its presence felt in Warangal and Khammam

Electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy has opened its second retail store in the city.

Stating the launch is driven by a sharp increase in demand from Hyderabad, since the opening of its first store earlier this year, the company said it has set up the facility with Pride Motors at Mamatha Nagar, Nagole X Road.

Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus scooters will be available for test ride and purchase. Prospective customers can book test ride slots on the company’s website before visiting the experience centre, it said.

Chief Business Officer of Ather Energy Ravneet Singh Phokela said “The demand for electric vehicles has surged in recent months. In Telangana, 7,500 electric vehicles, mainly two-wheelers, were registered in October.”

Telangana being a vital market for the company, there are plans to expand across the State to meet the increased demand and keep the momentum going. In the coming months, “we are also looking at expanding our presence across other major cities like Warangal and Khammam,” he said.

Chairman of Pride Motors M. Suresh Reddy said Hyderabad customers are extremely proactive in adapting to any new technology.

Ather Energy in a release said it also invests in building charging infrastructure in the markets before launch. It has 17 fast charging locations across the city and there are plans to add 8-10 more charging points.