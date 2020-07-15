E-mode in all govt. offices may take more time

HYDERABAD

15 July 2020 00:19 IST

Scanners not ready, process to obtain digital signature of staff not over yet

The State government’s decision to shift to e-office mode to avoid person-to-person contact to the extent possible is likely to take more time.

In the wake of rise in the number of coronavirus cases, especially in government offices, the State government had decided to shift to e-office mode where most of the work is file-based.

Deployment of software developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), as part of Digital India initiative, has been contemplated for ensuring paperless administration. The new system would require training to employees at different levels in handling the processes right from uploading files online at the section level. Though training for employees has started a few days ago, the government, according to officials, is yet to deploy the necessary machinery like scanners at the section level to upload files online. The process of obtaining digital signature of employees, who would be engaged in the e-office processes, is yet to be done.

This apart, the new software would require allocation of unique identification of officials at higher levels with encrypted passwords for security of data.

“The process is not completed yet. Training is currently underway and installation of the equipment, connectivity and other paraphernalia is likely to take a week or ten days more,” a senior official said.

The system, according to officials, has been mooted for movement of files irrespective of whether the officer is. In addition to ensuring transparency, the officials concerned would be alerted about the status of the files by alerts that would be sent to their mail IDs or mobile phones.

(However, the authorities of Mahabubnagar have turned to the e-office system for file clearance from village to district level).