e-health profile project rolled out in Mulugu and Rajanna Sircilla

In a digital initiative aimed at scaling up access to public healthcare services, the State government rolled out Telangana digital health profile project in the tribal majority Mulugu district and also in Rajanna Sircilla district on a pilot basis on Saturday.

Health Minister T Harish Rao formally launched the e health profile project in the district headquarters town of Mulugu.

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao, Mahabubabad MP M Kavitha, Mulugu MLA Seethakka, Collector Krishna Aditya and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Harish Rao termed the ehealth profile project as the first of its kind digital initiative in the public health care system to be launched in the tribal majority district in the entire country. It forms the crux of the “Arogya Telangana” mission envisioned by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he remarked.

The landmark initiative will help create a comprehensive digital database of citizens’ health profile, assess the health care needs of people, ensure timely diagnosis and treatment services thereby improving access to better public healthcare services, he asserted.

He said as many as 197 teams comprising public health personnel including staff nurses and field level functionaries will be involved in the health profile survey to cover the estimated 2.60 lakh people above 18 years of age in Mulugu district in the next 40 days.

A similar exercise will be taken up in Rajanna Sircilla district involving the health teams to complete the health profile survey within 40 days. This would pave way for creation of a comprehensive digital health profile of every citizen and issuance of digital health cards for bolstering public health care services.

He said a 250-bed hospital building has been sanctioned at an estimated cost of ₹42 crore to upgrade the existing district headquarters hospital in Mulugu to 350-bedded hospital. A radiology lab and a CT scan among other latest diagnostic equipment have been made available in the government hospital in Mulugu for the benefit of people living in the remote tribal areas of the district.

Taking a dig at the Central government, he alleged that the Centre had sanctioned a meagre ₹20 crore to the proposed tribal university in Mulugu district.

Finding fault with the reported decision of the Central government to implement 7.5% quota for tribal students in the proposed tribal university in Mulugu district, he demanded that the Centre should announce 90% quota for tribal students as was being done by the State government in the tribal welfare residential institutions in Telangana.

Responding to a request from the local elected public representatives for setting up of a medical college in Mulugu, he said you will soon hear good news from the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information Technology and Industries K T Rama Rao formally launched e health profile project at the government area hospital at Tippapur in Vemulawada town of Rajanna Sircilla district on Saturday afternoon.

Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh Babu, Collector Anuraag Jayanti, and others were present.

Mr Rama Rao inaugurated a Paediatric Ward, a Palliative Care Centre, a CT Scan machine, oxygen generation plant and liquid oxygen tank among other facilities at the hospital.