e-EPIC cards

HYDERABAD

25 January 2021 21:12 IST

GHMC has informed that all the voters of Hyderabad district are eligible to take the ‘e-EPIC’ — a Portable Document Format (PDF) version of the EPIC — and this can be verified using authentic and secure QR code reader application. But, till this month-end only the newly enrolled electors with unique mobile (separate mobile number for each voter ID application) can download e-EPIC.

From February 1, all electors can download e-EPIC having unique mobile number in the e-roll. If the voter does not have a separate mobile number, they would have to do e-KYC following which they can download e-EPIC from https://nvsp.in or https://voterportal.eci.gov.in or through Voter Helpline Mobile app (Android/iOS), a press release said.

