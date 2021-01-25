e-EPIC cards

Hyderabad

Commissioner Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Lokesh Kumar administering voter’s day pledge in Hyderabad on Monday.  

GHMC has informed that all the voters of Hyderabad district are eligible to take the ‘e-EPIC’ — a Portable Document Format (PDF) version of the EPIC — and this can be verified using authentic and secure QR code reader application. But, till this month-end only the newly enrolled electors with unique mobile (separate mobile number for each voter ID application) can download e-EPIC.

From February 1, all electors can download e-EPIC having unique mobile number in the e-roll. If the voter does not have a separate mobile number, they would have to do e-KYC following which they can download e-EPIC from https://nvsp.in or https://voterportal.eci.gov.in or through Voter Helpline Mobile app (Android/iOS), a press release said.

