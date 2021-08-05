E-cycles for food delivery

Swiggy joins hands with Hero Lectro Cargo

Food delivery platform Swiggy in partnership with Hero Lectro Cargo (HLC) is rolling out a pilot project in Hyderabad under which the latter’s electric-cycles are to be deployed for last mile food delivery.

Hero Lectro WINN cargo e-cycles are to be used for food deliveries under the project, with which last-mile delivery service provider Fast Despatch Logistics and A.S. Group, a firm in the public bike sharing space, are also associated.

The initiative, from this month, is in line with Swiggy’s commitment to increase the adoption of electric vehicles in its delivery fleet, the company said in a press release. It said the move will also benefit the riders by increasing their earnings as a result of lower maintenance and vehicle running costs. Setting the backdrop for the pilot project are rising fuel prices.

“The affordable, purpose-built cargo bicycles will not only enable us to reduce our carbon footprint but also help reduce the cost of delivery per km for our delivery partners. Nationally, by 2025, our aim is to cover deliveries spanning 8 lakh kms everyday through EVs,” said SVP, Business Operations at Swiggy, Shivcharan Pulugurtha.