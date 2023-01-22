E-cigarettes seized, two held in Hyderabad

January 22, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

Begum Bazar police and the Commissioner’s Task Force (Central) on Saturday arrested two persons near Gandhi Bhavan for allegedly selling electronic cigarettes.

Police said Mohammad Abdul Razzack, 19, and Mohammad Abdul Qader, 18, of New Bowenpally, had been procuring e-cigarettes from Mumbai at ₹1,200 each and selling it to customers here at double the price.

They had been posting advertisements on social media for orders, and handed the devices personally to customers. In all, the police seized 40 such devices. The duo were booked under provisions of The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.