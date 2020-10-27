E-boarding for international air passengers

Service available for select flights of IndiGo airlines

GMR’s Rajiv Gandhi International International Airport (RGIA), which had earlier launched paperless e-boarding facility for domestic passengers, has now rolled out a similar indigenously developed digital solution for international passengers, becoming the first airport in India to do so.

In line with the Government of India’s ‘Digital India’ campaign, the service is currently available for select international flights of IndiGo airlines following a successful pilot project. IndiGo became the maiden carrier to commence this facility when their Sharjah-bound passengers e-boarded themselves from Hyderabad (6E 1405 flight) on October 2.

Other scheduled international carriers operating out of Hyderabad are in the process of integration with the airport’s e-boarding system, which will be rolled out soon, an official spokesman informed.

The procedure

Passengers are free to choose between using conventional paper boarding passes or electronic boarding passes on their mobile phones to use the system. Those opting for e-boarding can book the ticket online and do a web check-in. Once the passenger reaches the airport, the digital/printed boarding card should be displayed at the e-boarding scanner; the CISF personnel then validates the documents and allows entry.

At the check-in counter, the agent scans the boarding card/s when passengers drop off luggage at the counter. Passengers then complete passport verification by officials of the Bureau of Immigration, the hand baggage is put on automatic tray retrieval system and follows the security check. The boarding card is scanned on an e-boarding scanner. The boarding card is once again scanned on an e-boarding scanner before the passenger moves towards the gates for boarding the aircraft.

All international departures passengers are being processed from the Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT).

Airport CEO Pradeep Panicker pointed out that the e-boarding facility for domestic passengers was being run successfully for the last five years after its introduction in December 2015 and the process was automated for international passengers enhances safety and security during the present COVID-19 pandemic scenario.