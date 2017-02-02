e-Laabh to enable farmers buy cattle feed directly from market

In an attempt to try paying subsidy in cash instead of kind to the targeted beneficiaries, the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development and Fisheries Department launched a new software, e-Laabh, here on Thursday.

Currently, the department implements the Sunandini scheme to supply cattle feed, a mineral rich supplement, for the healthy growth of a calf into a young buffalo and improve the milk yield. Under the scheme, each farmer gets cattle feed for two calves. The feed procured from suppliers at ₹6,000 per unit is supplied for two years by the department. The government gives 75% subsidy to SC, ST farmers and 50% subsidy to others.

Under the convention process, the dairy farmers would submit applications to get registered under the scheme, and the department, based on the requirement, would invite tenders from suppliers. Once the feed was procured from the lowest bidder, the farmer would go to the designated outlet and take the stock, thus having to to visit the department thrice.

Suresh Chanda, Special Chief Secretary, told media persons that the e-Laabh scheme would make the Sunandini scheme an online process. A dairy farmer could register their details, including Aadhaar number and bank account details, in the nearby Mee Seva centres or even through smartphones. The department would verify the eligibility and then transfer the subsidy into the beneficiary’s account. The farmer could then buy the feed from any place of his/her choice from the market by paying cash and then uploading the bill to the department.

The online process would give the farmer the freedom to buy quality feed while the department would save the cost on the tender process, procuring material, storing it, and distributing it. It would also eliminate scope for corruption and need to compromise with the quality supplied by the L1 bidder.

The e-Laabh scheme was launched as a pilot project in Medak, Ranga Reddy, and Siddipet districts and the online registration process has already commenced. The cash transfer would begin from March 1 after verification. The department has spent ₹8 crore towards subsidy on feed supplement during 2016-17.

The concept, if successful, would become a precursor to the Universal Basic Income scheme mooted by the Centre, bringing all the cash component equal to subsidies of various schemes under the UBI so that the beneficiary would utilise it judiciously based on his/her requirements, Mr. Chanda said.