ADVERTISEMENT

Dynamic lighting system to enhance scenic beauty of Manair river front

February 17, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

A dynamic lighting system will be set up on the cable-stayed bridge, which is nearing completion, across the Manair river, to enhance the scenic beauty of the riverfront.

Minister for Civil Supplies and Backward Classes Welfare Gangula Kamalakar launched the works on the lighting system on Thursday, to be set up using modern technology at an estimated cost of ₹6.5 crore under the Manair River Front Development Project.

A fountain, among other facilities, will come up at the picturesque site to offer a visual treat, sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Manakondur MLA Rasamayi Balakishan and Collector R.V. Karnan accompanied the Minister to the place.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US