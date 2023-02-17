Dynamic lighting system to enhance scenic beauty of Manair river front

February 17, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

A dynamic lighting system will be set up on the cable-stayed bridge, which is nearing completion, across the Manair river, to enhance the scenic beauty of the riverfront.

Minister for Civil Supplies and Backward Classes Welfare Gangula Kamalakar launched the works on the lighting system on Thursday, to be set up using modern technology at an estimated cost of ₹6.5 crore under the Manair River Front Development Project.

A fountain, among other facilities, will come up at the picturesque site to offer a visual treat, sources said.

Manakondur MLA Rasamayi Balakishan and Collector R.V. Karnan accompanied the Minister to the place.