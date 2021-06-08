Hyderabad

DYFI activists play cricket to protest fuel price hike

DYFI activists playing cricket in a petrol bunk in protest against rising fuel prices in Khammam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Rao G N
Special Correspondent KHAMMAM 08 June 2021 18:51 IST
Updated: 08 June 2021 19:06 IST

A small group of mask-clad activists of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) symbolically played cricket at a petrol bunk here on Tuesday to register their protest against soaring petrol prices, which have breached the ₹ 100-a-litre mark in many parts of the country.

The novel protest by the DYFI activists grabbed attention of the passers-by. The protesters raised slogans against the spiralling prices of petrol and diesel, hitting record highs. They alleged that the multiple fuel price hike in a short span of one month posed a backbreaking burden on the common man already reeling under the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. They demanded that the Central government immediately roll back the hike to ease burden on people in these difficult times.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Hyderabad
inflation and deflation
petrol
Read more...