DYFI activists play cricket to protest fuel price hike

KHAMMAM

08 June 2021 18:51 IST

A small group of mask-clad activists of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) symbolically played cricket at a petrol bunk here on Tuesday to register their protest against soaring petrol prices, which have breached the ₹ 100-a-litre mark in many parts of the country.

The novel protest by the DYFI activists grabbed attention of the passers-by. The protesters raised slogans against the spiralling prices of petrol and diesel, hitting record highs. They alleged that the multiple fuel price hike in a short span of one month posed a backbreaking burden on the common man already reeling under the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. They demanded that the Central government immediately roll back the hike to ease burden on people in these difficult times.

