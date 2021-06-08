Hyderabad

DYFI activists play cricket to protest fuel price hike

A small group of mask-clad activists of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) symbolically played cricket at a petrol bunk here on Tuesday to register their protest against soaring petrol prices, which have breached the ₹ 100-a-litre mark in many parts of the country.

The novel protest by the DYFI activists grabbed attention of the passers-by. The protesters raised slogans against the spiralling prices of petrol and diesel, hitting record highs. They alleged that the multiple fuel price hike in a short span of one month posed a backbreaking burden on the common man already reeling under the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. They demanded that the Central government immediately roll back the hike to ease burden on people in these difficult times.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2021 6:52:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/dyfi-activists-play-cricket-to-protest-fuel-price-hike/article34762107.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY