Durgam Cheruvu sewage treatment plant nearing completion

January 03, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The sewage treatment plant (STP) under construction at Durgam Cheruvu may be launched in the coming one month, and become the first to be launched among the 31 STPs taken up by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB).

Managing director of the water board, M.Dana Kishore made the announcement while inspecting the ongoing STP works at Durgam Cheruvu, Kokapet and Attapur areas on Tuesday.

Civil works of the Durgam Cheruvu STP are 95% complete and the remaining works will soon be finished. The STP, being built using Sequencing Batch Reactor technology, has a capacity of treating 7 million litres waste water per day.

Mr.Dana Kishore asked the officials to expedite the construction, by ensuring work in three shifts. He also gave directions with regard to appropriate safety measures, and for development of greenery around the STPs.

