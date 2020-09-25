Durgam Cheruvu bridge inaugurated

HYDERABAD

25 September 2020 23:08 IST

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao inaugurated the cable stayed bridge on Durgam Cheruvu on Friday. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy was the chief guest.

The bridge, touted as one of its kind in the country, has been constructed as part of the Telangana government’s flagship Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). It is set to ease traffic flow towards Hi-Tec City, reducing commute time between Jubilee Hills and Madhapur by 20 minutes. The distance from Mind Space to Jubilee Hills stands reduced by two kilometres with the launch of the bridge, a statement from executing agency L&T said.

The L&T authorities have claimed it as the “world’s longest pre-cast segmental span” of 233.85 metres in concrete for a cable stayed bridge.

The bridge has been constructed using 420 metric tonnes of high-tensile strand, 26,600 cubic metres of concrete, 4,800 MT of steel and 287 MT of stay cables, the statement said.

The cable stayed portion of the bridge is 426 metre long, including the approaches on both ends, and 25.8 metre wide, with a total of 52 stay cables. The approach viaduct and solid ramps are 309.8 metre long with 1.8 metres footpaths on both sides.

Except the cables, which were procured from Germany, everything else is sourced from India, the note said.

Launched along with the bridge was the four-lane elevated corridor that facilitates traffic from Road No. 45 up to the bridge.

Cost of both the structures together is over ₹334 crore.

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mohammed Mahmood Ali, V. Srinivas Goud, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, government whip A. Gandhi, MP G. Ranjith Reddy, MLA D. Nagender, Principal Secretary, MA&UD Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar, chief engineer involved in the project R. Sreedhar and Superintendent Engineer Venakta Ramana, among others, attended.