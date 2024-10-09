GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Durga puja festivities bring cultural vibrancy to Hyderabad

Durga Puja celebrations in Hyderabad feature Bengali food stalls, cultural performances, and traditional rituals, creating a vibrant atmosphere

Published - October 09, 2024 09:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The goddess arrives. Durga Puja is organized by the Hyderabad Bangalee Samity at the NTR Stadium in Hyderabad.

The goddess arrives. Durga Puja is organized by the Hyderabad Bangalee Samity at the NTR Stadium in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

The much-anticipated Durga Puja celebrations have kicked off in Hyderabad, filling the city with religious fervour and cultural vibrancy. The festivities, which began on Tuesday, are being organised by various associations, adding to the already joyous atmosphere in the city.

The Prabashi Socio-Cultural Association has organised Bengali food stalls and cultural performances to mark the occasion. “From October 9 to 11, we will be serving bhog prasad to around 2,500 people each day. Bengali food stalls are always a big attraction, so we have brought in 12 cooks from Kolkata’s famous Dacres Lane to serve authentic street food,” said Anirban Guha, general secretary of the association.

He added that four artistes from Kolkata have been invited to perform at the cultural programmes in the evenings, and are expected to draw large crowds.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Bangalee Samity will also commence its celebrations at NTR Stadium from October 9. The Samity has planned cultural performances featuring local talent for the first four days, with the last two days offering musical performances by renowned artiste Satish Gajmer and city-based rising star Salaha Paatwala. “We aim to offer a rich blend of music, dance, and drama, reflecting the artistic diversity of the Bengali community,” said Biswajit Mukherjee, vice-president of the Samity.

The Bengalee Cultural Association will begin its own celebrations on Wednesday, with an inauguration by Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Sabyasachi Ghosh. “The sound of the sacred dhak and conch shells, the distribution of prasad (bhog) on Saptami (October 10), Ashtami (October 11), and Navami (October 12), and the traditional dhunuchi naach will create an auspicious atmosphere that transports people to a different time,” said Sanjay Pan, vice-president of the association.

Published - October 09, 2024 09:42 am IST

