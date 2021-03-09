Duo accused of ATM cash theft apprehended

HYDERABAD

09 March 2021 21:54 IST

The Central Crime Station on Tuesday apprehended two persons for allegedly siphoning off ₹ 1.30 crore from various ATMs of the ICICI Bank.

Police were acting on a complaint by M Srinivas Rao, General Manager, Securevalu India Ltd, a cash replenishment service provider for ICICI Bank. Based on his complaint, a case was registered under sections 420, 409, 408, and 109 of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused have been identified as Gundelli Krishna, custodian at Securevalu India Ltd and Rapaka Rajasekhar, a former employee of the same company.

According to the police, Krishna was ‘instigated’ by Rajasekhar to siphon off the money. The accused were apprehended on Monday and will be produced in court. Police seized ₹ 16.43 lakh from their possession.