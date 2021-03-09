Hyderabad

Duo accused of ATM cash theft apprehended

The Central Crime Station on Tuesday apprehended two persons for allegedly siphoning off ₹ 1.30 crore from various ATMs of the ICICI Bank.

Police were acting on a complaint by M Srinivas Rao, General Manager, Securevalu India Ltd, a cash replenishment service provider for ICICI Bank. Based on his complaint, a case was registered under sections 420, 409, 408, and 109 of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused have been identified as Gundelli Krishna, custodian at Securevalu India Ltd and Rapaka Rajasekhar, a former employee of the same company.

According to the police, Krishna was ‘instigated’ by Rajasekhar to siphon off the money. The accused were apprehended on Monday and will be produced in court. Police seized ₹ 16.43 lakh from their possession.

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 9, 2021 9:55:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/duo-accused-of-atm-cash-theft-apprehended/article34030081.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY