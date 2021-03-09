Duo accused of ATM cash theft apprehended

The Central Crime Station on Tuesday apprehended two persons for allegedly siphoning off ₹ 1.30 crore from various ATMs of the ICICI Bank.
Police were acting on a complaint by M Srinivas Rao, General Manager, Securevalu India Ltd, a cash replenishment service provider for ICICI Bank. Based on his complaint, a case was registered under sections 420, 409, 408, and 109 of the Indian Penal Code.
The accused have been identified as Gundelli Krishna, custodian at Securevalu India Ltd and Rapaka Rajasekhar, a former employee of the same company.
According to the police, Krishna was ‘instigated’ by Rajasekhar to siphon off the money. The accused were apprehended on Monday and will be produced in court. Police seized ₹ 16.43 lakh from their possession.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath