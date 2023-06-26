ADVERTISEMENT

Dummugudem police step up ‘anti-Maoist campaign’ in Gutti Koya hamlets

June 26, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

Police paste stickers with phone numbers to contact for giving information on Maoists

The Hindu Bureau

The Dummugudem police have stepped up ’anti-Maoist’ campaign in the far-flung areas of the mandal located in proximity to the Maoist hotbed of Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar division.

A police team led by Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj organised a meeting at Gadde Madugu, a Gutti Koya hamlet, as per the directions of Superintendent of Police G. Vineeth on Monday.

The police pasted stickers on the entrances of the thatched houses of Gutti Koya Adivasis.

The stickers captioned ‘Samacharam Maaku – Bahumathi Meeku’ contained the phone numbers of the district police with an appeal to people to provide information about Maoists, sources said.

Mr. Pankaj interacted with the local tribal people as part of the campaign.

