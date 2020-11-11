Dubbak result not a shocker for Cong.

‘It proved anti-TRS feeling is growing in the State’

Silence in the Congress is quite deafening after the Dubbak result despite the fact that they were aware of the outcome much earlier.

All that it prayed was a second place or in the worse situation, at least securing the deposit. But, unfortunately it is quite a humiliation for a party that gave Telangana, and continues to harp on its cause. Congress could secure just over 21,000 votes with the best and combined efforts of their top leaders.

“Frankly, we are fighting to secure more votes than what we polled in the 2019 Parliament elections, when we got 26,000 votes from the Dubbak constituency,” a senior leader admitted a week before the polling came to an end.

It was well aware that it had to start from the scratch as the leadership and majority cadre moved to TRS along with Mr. Muthyam Reddy, who passed away recently. “For more than a decade now, we had to be content with second place.” After Cheruku Srinivas Reddy, who joined from the TRS just to get the party ticket, several existing cadre left the party. “In a hot contest between TRS and Congress, the BJP was never in the race.”

Interestingly, it was an election where Congress put up a united effort, quite in contrast to its image, with all the top leaders and the second rung leaders camping in Dubbak. New AICC in-charge Manickam Tagore could bring the leaders together but there was no solid ground for them to show the results.

All it depended was on Muthyam Reddy’s clean image and his good work as the anti-government plank was already taken away by Mr. Raghunandan Rao, who was in the field from the day sitting MLA Ramalinga Reddy passed away. “We joined the race a day before filing of nominations. There was nothing left for us by then,” a former Minister said.

Moreover, Mr. Raghunandan had the sympathy of getting defeated three times and he was already in contact with all the local leaders and voters, which worked in his favour. “So all anti-TRS people preferred to vote for him to ensure its defeat,” he said.

But a senior Congress functionary reasons that BJP win was a good sign for Congress. “Dubbak proved that anti-TRS feeling is growing in the State but BJP can take advantage of it only in a few pockets. So it will be beneficial for Congress only as people would prefer Congress to defeat the TRS,” he reasoned.

The BJP win, he argued, would give more hopes for the leadership in New Delhi to strengthen in Telangana and they would not hesitate to go after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on the corruption allegations against him. That is a good sign for Congress that is more stronger than BJP in majority constituencies.