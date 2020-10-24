‘Dream of Kaleshwaram water realised’

SIDDIPET

24 October 2020 22:49 IST

Contest is between free power to bores and charging the same: Harish

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has realised the dream of Kaleshwaram water and now people are getting irrigation for their fields.

Participating in election campaign in several villages held in Dubbak constituency on Saturday, Mr. Harish Rao said that the contest was between free power to borewells being offered by the TRS and power charges to borewells by fixing meters being proposed by the BJP. He said that during Congress regime motors had burnt due to irregular power.

“We have presented the development in five years that was not made possible in six decades by both Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party. We have offered drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha and now women need not wait at street taps. Godavari water is being brought here from 300 km and lifted to a height of 500 metres. We are offering Kalyana Lakshmi for every eligible and eighteen families have benefited in your villages,” said Mr. Harish Rao while addressing a gathering at Govindapur, Madhira and Posanpally villages.

Referring to pensions being extended to beedi farmers, the Minister questioned why the same was not extended in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states. He said farmers had been forced to pay ₹10,000 if the motor burnt and ₹30,000 if transformer burnt but the situation was changed after Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) came to power.

Mr. Harish Rao said that BJP village committees were leaving the party and joining the TRS and five committees in Daultabad mandal had already joined the party.

Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy took part in the campaign.