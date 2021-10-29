Dubbak MLA under house arrest at Gachibowli

SIDDIPET

29 October 2021 13:17 IST

Several BJP workers taken into custody

In a swift move, police have arrested Dubbak MLA M. Raghunandan Rao at Gachibowli in Hyderabad on the morning of October 29 and put him under house arrest.

This is in response to the call given by him to gherao Siddipet Collectorate.

Earlier, the Collector of Siddipet P. Venkatarami Reddy said that he would not even care for Supreme Court orders with regards to closing shops that sold paddy seed in the district.

Several BJP party workers were taken into custody by police, some of whom were kept under house arrest.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rao said that the muttadi programme will continue as usual.