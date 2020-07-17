Dubai hospital waives Telangana man’s COVID bill

HYDERABAD

A hospital in Dubai has waived ₹1.52 crore bill of COVID-positive patient Odnala Rajesh (42) from Venugumatla at Gollapalli mandal of Jagtial district.

Mr. Rajesh was admitted to ‘Dubai Hospital’ in Dubai, UAE, on April 23 due to illness and tested positive for coronavirus. He recovered after 80 days of treatment, and was discharged and handed over a bill of 7,62,555 Dirhams (₹1 crore 52 lakh). Gundelli Narasimha, president of the Gulf Workers’ Protection Society in Dubai, who took the worker to the hospital and visited him regularly, brought the matter to the attention of Sumanth Reddy, an Indian Consulate volunteer.

Sumanth Reddy and Ashok Kotecha of BAPS Swaminarayan Trust requested Harjeet Singh, Consul (Labour) of Indian Consulate in Dubai to help the poor worker. Following this, Mr. Singh wrote a letter to Dubai Hospital management asking them to waive the bill on humanitarian grounds. The hospital authorities responded positively and waived the bill and discharged the patient.

Mr. Kotecha provided free flight tickets to Rajesh and his escort Dyavara Kankaiah and paid ₹10,000 for pocket expenses. They were sent by Air India flight from Dubai to Hyderabad on Tuesday and after reaching Hyderabad, Telangana NRI officer E. Chittibabu granted them permission to a 14-day home quarantine and handed him over to his family members.