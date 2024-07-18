GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DSC exam for teachers’ recruitment begins

Published - July 18, 2024 08:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The District Selection Committee (DSC) exam for filling up teacher posts began on Thursday across the State, with the School Education Department receiving over 2.79 lakh applications for 11,062 positions.

Held at 50 centres State-wide, candidates travelled from districts, arriving early on Thursday morning for the first session. Due to the biometric attendance system, morning session candidates were required to report by 7:30 a.m., and afternoon session candidates by 12:30 p.m.

The two-and-a-half hour exam started at 9 a.m. for the morning session and 2 p.m. for the afternoon session.

“Many have called for postponement of the exam, but it’s unfair to those who have waited seven years for this opportunity,” said Narender from Nalgonda, who took the exam at a digital centre at LB Nagar. Police personnel were present at the centres to ensure smooth and transparent proceedings, with family members waiting outside.

Govindamma, for example, cared for her 10-month-old granddaughter outside the ION Digital Centre at LB Nagar while her daughter took the exam.

With the examination period extending till August 5, many candidates voiced concerns on social media about the schedule. “We are aspirants for several competitive exams. The DSC and TGPSC Group-II exams are too close, so we kindly request a postponement of the TGPSC exam,” said Mahesh Komalla.

Another user, Charan, argued, “What about those who have been preparing for almost two years now? Why should they be punished for others’ lack of preparation?”

Many of the aspirants who were out on the streets of Hyderabad demanding postponement did not write the exam.

