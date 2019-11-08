DS urges KCR to resolve RTC employees’ stir

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Rajya Sabha member D. Srinivas, who has been estranged from the party for the last few months, requested Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to resolve the strike by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees in support of their demands by acting as a “head of the family”.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Mr. Srinivas said on Friday that along with the striking employees of RTC people too were being put to hardship in the absence of any other dependable public transport facility. Instead of continuing with adamant attitude, the government could assure the employees of job security, over which they were worried a lot, conduct talks in a congenial atmosphere and accept some judicious demands to end the stalemate.

Stating that the stir launched by the RTC employees for over a month now in support of their long-pending demands and existence of the organisation in the wake of privatisation proposal was reminding the people of the Telangana movement. The inspiration of Telangana movement was evident in the RTC employees’ strike as other sections of society too were supporting it by their participation in it with families.

Mr. Srinivas pointed out that privatisation of RTC was not possible without bifurcation of APSRTC and its assets as per A.P. Reorganisation Act since the corporation was among the institutions listed under the Ninth Schedule of the Act and the Chief Minister too was well aware of the fact. As observed by the High Court, Mr. Srinivas felt that the Chief Minister could have been misled by incomplete and false information and improper advice by higher authorities.

He suspected that there could be some conspiracy angle behind the adamant attitude of the Chief Minister against his soft corner towards RTC employees who had participated in the Telangana movement without even caring for their jobs. “You are well aware of the fact that Telangana people would not relent until they achieve what they want and they won't be cowed down by any force. However, some conspirators were trying to threaten the RTC employees through you,” Mr. Srinivas said, addressing the Chief Minister.

Mr. Srinivas suggested that a positive step forward by the Chief Minister would not only put an end to the allegations that there was major scam behind the RTC privatisation move but would also help in initiating objective measures to improve the public transport system.