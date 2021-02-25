Dry weather likely to prevail in State

HYDERABAD

25 February 2021 00:30 IST

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over Telangana with isolated places having mist or haze during the morning hours.

Meanwhile, the lowest minimum temperature was 14.2 in Adilabad. Temperatures in the twin cities will continue to remain at 34 degree C during the day and 18 degree C at night, according a forecast put out by the India Meteorological Department (IMDs).

The Telangana State Development Planning Society, in its bulletin, has said minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 16-19 degrees C for next three days and maximum temperature is expected to be around 32-34 degrees C. Within the GHMC limits, the lowest temperature was 13.2 degree C at BHEL - Sangareddy.

Advertising

Advertising