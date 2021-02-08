Dry weather forecast for next 3 days

The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has informed that the night temperatures in many districts will be about 11-14 degree Celsius while the day temperature will be in the range of 29-32 degree Celsius. Dry weather is expected for the next three days.

During the last 24 hours, lowest minimum temperature of 11.3 degree C recorded at Ginnedari (Kumuram Bheem) and the highest maximum temperature of 35.8 degree C recorded at Khammam. During the last 24 hours, lowest minimum temperature of 13.6 degree C was recorded at Bandlaguda (Circle No. 3, Hayathnagar) and highest maximum temperature of 32.3 degree C recorded at Addagutta (Circle No. 23, Secunderabad).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that there will be fog and mist in the morning hours with partly cloudy sky for the next few days. Maximum temperature will be over 31 degree Celsius and minimum temperature will be around 15-16 degree Celsius.