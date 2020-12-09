Hyderabad

Dry weather for next three days in State

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast dry weather for the next three days across Telangana, with maximum temperatures expected to be in the range of 29-31 degree Celsius while the minimum temperatures would be in the range of 12-16 degree Celsius. Adilabad had the lowest temperature of 10.6 degree Celsius.

Telangana State Development Planning Society had said that within the GHMC, highest maximum temperature was 32.9 degree Celsius recorded at Maitrivanam (Circle No. 17, Khairatabad) and lowest minimum temperature of 11.8 degree Celsius recorded at BHEL (Circle No. 22, Ramachandrapuram and Patancheruvu).

