Dry run successful in Mahabubnagar

HYDERABAD

02 January 2021 23:29 IST

75 volunteers from among frontline warriors administered ‘model vaccine’

The dry run for COVID-19 vaccination was successfully carried out at three locations in Mahabubnagar district on Saturday. A total of 75 volunteers from among the frontline workers were administered ‘model vaccine’ in the dry run.

According to District Collector S. Venkata Rao, the dry run was conducted at the district headquarters hospital, primary health centre at Janampet and a private hospital in Mahabubnagar – Neha Sunshine, where the ‘model vaccine’ was administered to 25 volunteers each. Mr Venkata Rao went around the district hospital and Neha Sunshine hospital and observed the exercise.

He stated that mandated arrangements such as enrolment counter/room, vaccination room and rest room for keeping those who would be administered vaccine in observation for half hour after administering the vaccine were made on Friday itself and the volunteers selected for administration of the ‘model vaccine’ were also intimated in advance.

Besides, thermal scanners for recording the body temperature of volunteers selected for ‘vaccination’, computer operators for uploading the details of those getting the ‘vaccine administered’, sanitisers, masks and others were also arranged for the exercise.

Speaking after examining the dry run, the Collector stated that the exercise was smooth. Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Tejas Nandlal Pawar, Director of Government Medical College P. Srinivas, District Medical & Health Officer Krishna, Deputy DM&HO Shashikanth, Vijaykanth of Neha Sunshine hospital were also present.