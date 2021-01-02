Dry run of coronavirus vaccination today

Three health centres identified each in Hyderabad and Mahabubnagar districts; nationwide exercise to assess the preparedness of various State health departments

A dry run of COVID-19 vaccination will be conducted at six centres in Hyderabad and Mahbubnagar districts on Saturday as part of a nationwide assessment of preparedness of State health departments to implement the programme when the vaccine is made available.

It will be merely a demonstration and no physical administration of any drug for a few hours, said Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao. The centres in Hyderabad are Urban Primary Health Centre at Tilaknagar, Area Hospital at Nampally and Yashoda Hospital at Somajiguda. In Mahbubnagar district, the identified centres are Primary Health Centre at Janampet, Government General Hospital at Mahbubnagar and Neha Shine Hospital at Mahbubnagar.

Sources said the dry run will involve looking at the condition of vaccination centres and storage points. The health workers, who will undergo training, will be informed about the temperatures in which the vaccination is to be stored. They will also be trained in shifting vaccines from storage points to vaccination centres.

The recipients of the vaccine will be made to queue up adhering to COVID-19 norms and guided to waiting rooms. For the purpose of dry run, the health workers and recipients will be drawn from the list uploaded on CoWIN (COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network) app.

Principal Health Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi said it is an internal administration measure to look at the system.

Separately, Health Minister Eatala Rajender told mediapersons that 10,000 health workers will be deployed for vaccination. About 10 lakh persons will administered the vaccine every day. He refuted reports of a second wave of COVID-19 in the State and said the first wave was slowing down.