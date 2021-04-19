Dry hot days ahead in State

Brief showers at isolated places give a respite

After a brief respite due to cloudy skies and small showers, brace up for hot weather ahead with the forecast for the next few days being dry weather with maximum temperature likely to climb up by 2 to 3 degee Celsius in isolated places across Telangana, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

It will be partly cloudy sky and day temperature is likely to be 38 degree C and night temperature 25 degree C on Monday with the temperatures being 37 degree C and 25 degree C, respectively on Sunday. Adilabad recorded the highest temperature during the day at 41 degree C.

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has informed in a bulletin that the highest rainfall was 16.5mm in Lingapur, Kumram Bheem district.

Lowest minimum temperature has been 20.2 C recorded at Chukkapur (Rangareddy). Weather is expected to be dry for next three days with maximum temperatures expected to be in the range of 39-42 degree C and minimum temperatures expected to be in the range of 23-25 degree C over many districts.

Within the GHMC, the highest temperature recorded was 38.1 degree C at Maruthinagar, Medchal-Malkajgiri district and lowest minimum temperature was 21.9 degree C recorded at Rajendranagar.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 37-39 degree C while the minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range 23-24 degree C.