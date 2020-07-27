Dry fruit packs for COVID-19 patients

HYDERABAD

27 July 2020 21:31 IST

Administration with help of philanthropists to give each patient a packet

The administration of Mahabubnagar district has arranged to supply dry fruit packs of 200 grams each to all active COVID-19 positive cases in the district for their speedy recovery. District Collector S. Venkata Rao said on Monday that they have arranged the supply of dry fruit packs with the help of philanthropists and they would be distributed to patients both in home isolation and in hospitals there. The district has reported 581 positive cases as on Monday with 22 deaths till date. The active cases are 429, including 358 in home isolation, 48 in government hospitals and 23 in private hospitals.

