Dry day in Hyderabad during Ganesh idols immersion

The City Police officials issued an advisory stating that all wine, toddy shops, and bars selling alcohol in Hyderabad and Secunderabad will remain closed on September 17 and 18.

The orders were passed by City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand in view of the final immersion of Ganesh idols. The closure will be in effect from 6 a.m. on September 17 to 6 p.m. on September 18. The order, issued under Section 20 of the Telangana Excise Act, 1968, aims to maintain public peace and tranquillity during the immersion festivities. Bars attached to restaurants will also be closed, with the exception of those located in star hotels and registered clubs.

The Station House Officers (SHOs) and Additional Inspectors of the Law and Order police stations in Hyderabad have been authorised to initiate legal action against those who violate the notification, the order read.