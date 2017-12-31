Drunken youth sets himself, bouncer on fire

A sinewy ‘bouncer’ suffered serious burn injuries when a drunken youth poured petrol on himself and the former following a midnight brawl at a star hotel in Somajiguda here during wee hours of Saturday.

According to Punjagutta police the incident took place at the 24-hour Aqua Bar and Restaurant of The Park hotel around 3.30 a.m. when the accused Sandeep Varma (21), a native of Nizamabad was driven out of the pub along with his friends for his alleged misbehaviour with the hotel staff over delay in service.

“After a heated argument, Varma went to petrol pump in Jubilee hills brought petrol in a bottle and doused himself and the bouncer Mansoor and set fire to take revenge,” the Punjagutta police said.

Police said that the duo were immediately shifted to a private hospital for medical aid.

While Varma suffered 15% burn injuries, Mansoor suffered 20% injuries. A case of attempt to murder was invoked against Varma.

An investigation is on into the incident, said Punjagutta Inspector S. Ravinder.