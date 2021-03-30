Drunken bike rider mows down woman

HYDERABAD

30 March 2021 23:37 IST

A man, allegedly riding his two-wheeler under the influence of alcohol, hit a woman who died while undergoing treatment in the Madhapur PS limits.

According to sources, the accident took place on Monday night. The victim Kavita R, was a resident of Madhapur. Kavita was allegedly hit by the two-wheeler at the 100-foot road while walking. The victim was taken to a private hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The accused Ravi Prakash was taken into custody.

