Hyderabad

Drunk youth rams car into scooter, kills teen

A 22-year-old drunk youth rammed his speeding car into a scooter at Moinabad leading to the death of a teenager and injuring two of her cousins on the Bijapur-Hyderabad NH on Saturday evening.

The accused, T. Sampath Reddy, a graduate from Attapur, was returning home after attending a party at Kanakamani village when the accident took place around 7 p.m.

“He hit a scooter coming from the opposite direction. As a result, Premika (19) died on the spot, while Archana and Sowmya suffered severe injuries and are battling for life at a corporate hospital at Gachibowli,” Moinabad police said. The girls were going to Kanakamani from Moinabad.

When subjected to a breathalyser test, Reddy’s blood alcohol concentration was 228 mg/100 ml against the permissible limit of 30mg/100 ml.


