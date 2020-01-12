Drunk man kills daughter

Enraged after a bitter argument with his wife on Friday night, a drunk man throttled his five-year-old daughter to death in Mansoorabad of LB Nagar here on Saturday morning.

Police said Avidi Durga Rao, who works as a watchman of an apartment building, had a heated argument with his wife A Ganga Bhavani after she refused to give him money for buying liquor, and went to bed. They stay in watchmen quarters of the building.

Around 7 a.m. Bhavani, a domestic help left for work and asked her husband to drop their two daughters off to school.

“The mother was surprised to see the victim, Yamini, still sleeping and tried to wake her up. She noticed that Yamini was lying unconscious, and immediately called her brother, who took the girl to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared her brought dead,” LB Nagar inspector V Ashok Reddy said.

Ligature mark

The doctors found a ligature mark on the neck and told Bhavani that her daughter was throttled to death. She suspected her husband and lodged a complaint with police.

“As his wife refused to give him money to buy alcohol, Durga Rao wanted to take revenge on her by killing Yamini, on whom Bhavani has more affection,” Mr. Reddy said.