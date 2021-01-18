Drunk father sets son ablaze for being tardy

Hyderabad

18 January 2021 20:13 IST

Daily wager thrashes son and sets him on fire

A drunk man allegedly set his 10-year-old son on fire at KPHB Colony late on Sunday. R Balu, a daily wager, was upset with the boy for his delay in getting beedies from a nearby shop and also for not performing well in studies, police said.

According to KPHB Colony police inspector S Laxmi Narayana, the victim, a student of sixth class, suffered more than 60 % burns and was rushed to Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad for medical assistance. His condition is said to be critical.

At around 9.30 p.m. on Sunday, Balu asked his son to get a bundle of beedi from a nearby shop.

“He was angry with the boy for the delay, picked up an argument and started thrashing him saying that the boy was not studying well and not attending his tuitions regularly,” the inspector said quoting the complaint copy lodged by the boy’s elder sister.

When the boy’s mother tried to rescue him from her husband’s clutches, he pushed her away and continued assaulting him. A few minutes later, he grabbed a bottle of tarpin oil, doused the boy and set him afire before lighting his beedi with the same match stick, Mr. Laxmi Narayana said.

“Engulfed in flames, the boy started running for help due to pain and fell into a ditch. The neighbours and passers-by rescued the boy and rushed him to Gandhi hospital,” he said. A case was registered and Balu was taken into custody.

It was also found that in 2019, the boy was rescued by a police team under Operation Smile after his father forced him to work at a bike repairing centre. His parents were counselled and the employer was booked.