Drunk driving: woman killed, two injured

In a suspected case of drunk driving, a youngster, who was travelling in a car, was killed when one of her friends, who was behind the wheel, lost control and crashed the vehicle at Gachibowli here late on Sunday night. All four occupants in the car were drunk at the time of the accident.

The victim Aashritha (23) from Tellapur, a M.Tech student at a private university in Canada, along with her friends Abhishek (21) from Madinaguda, Sai Prakash (23) and Tharuni (23) from Nacharam, celebrated Friendship Day at SNORT Pub at Kondapur. While Abhishek and Sai Prakash are pursuing BBA third and second year, respectively, at ICFAI College, Shankarpally, Tharuni is working at a private company. They were classmates.

According to the Gachibowli police, on Sunday evening the four along with two others celebrated Friendship Day at the pub where they consumed food and liquor. By 11 p.m. they left the premises and in Abhishek’s car, were going towards Madinaguda.

When they reached My Home Mangala around 11.30 p.m., Abhishek who was speeding the vehicle under the influence of alcohol, lost control on the wheels. As a result, the car toppled and Aashritha and Tharuni who were seated in the rear seats suffered severe injuries and were rushed to KIMS Hospital, Kondapur, where the former was declared brought dead. Tharuni and Sai Prakash are undergoing treatment.

A case was registered against Abhishek and a probe is on.