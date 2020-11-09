Drunk driving: Medico killed, friend injured after car hits tree

Hyderabad

The luxury sedan dashed against a roadside tree at Gachibowli

In an instance of drunk driving, a medical student was killed and her friend, who was driving the car in an inebriated state, suffered injuries after the luxury sedan dashed against a roadside tree at Gachibowli here late on Sunday night.

The car that was allegedly being driven at a very high speed by Mithi Modi (20), a second-year undergraduate student from Gitam University, Visakhapatnam, was proceeding towards Lingampally from a pub in Jubilee Hills.

When it reached Indian Immunological Limited Housing Complex on the Old Mumbai Highway around 12.30 a.m. on Monday, Mr. Mithi lost control of the wheel, and the car rammed a roadside tree before coming to a halt, Gachibowli inspector R. Srinivas said.

The victim, P. Priyanka (20), who was pursuing MBBS third year at a private university in Georgia, went on a ride with Mr. Mithi after finishing their drinks at a pub in Jubilee Hills, the inspector said. Priyanka, who was a resident of Madhuranagar, had not fastened her seat-belt, while Mr. Mithi had.

His blood alcohol concentration was 40 mg per 100 ml of blood.

Priyanka’s mother, S. Sashikala, an advocate, told the police that her daughter left home around 4 p.m. on her scooter stating she was going to meet her friends.

“Later when she did not return home, I called and enquired on which Priyanka said she was on her way home,” Ms. Sashikala told the police.

However, around 1.20 a.m. on Monday, she received a call from her daughter’s phone. An unknown person informed her of the accident and asked her to come to Himagiri Hospital in Gachibowli.

Based on her complaint, a case under Section 304 part II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of Indian Penal Code and Section 185-A (drunk driving) of Motor Vehicles Act against Mr. Mithi, who was remanded to judicial custody.