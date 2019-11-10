Drunk driving claims two lives

Two youngsters were killed when a car driven by a techie under the influence of alcohol hit their bike on the newly-inaugurated Biodiversity flyover here in the wee hours of Sunday.

The Raidurgam police registered a case under Section 304-A ( causing death by negligence) against the driver, P Abhilash (28), an employee of Cognizant, and charged him with drunk driving. Abhilash’s breath alcohol-content was above 220 mg per 100 ml and he was arrested by the police.

The accident took place around 1 a.m. when the victims — N. Sai Vamshi Raju (22) and V Praveen Kumar (22) from Saroornagar — were taking photographs on the flyover, police said.

The impact of the accident was such that the duo fell off the flyover and fatally landed on the road below.

Mr. Abhilash, a resident of Kukatpally, had attended a party with a few friends and was returning home when he hit the victims. “As it was weekend, the victims came to the Hitec city area for a joyride and took a few photos. They stopped their bike on the flyover,” said inspector S Ravinder, adding that before knocking down the victims, Abhilash hit two more vehicles, and, as a result, four persons suffered injuries and they were taken to hospital.

The injured were C Sai Krishna (21), his cousin C Pavan Kumar (19), Padala Muralikrishna (30) and Giridhar Subhas (26).