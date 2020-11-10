‘Drunk driver’ arrested for death of auto driver

His driving licence to be cancelled

The Cyberabad police on Tuesday announced the apprehension of a man for alleged drunk driving and his involvement in a road accident in Shadnagar police station limits which led to the death of an auto driver.

The accused was identified as B Pavan Kumar Reddy, a resident of Tahtipamula village in Pebbair. According to police, the road accident was reported on November 4, around 4.40 pm at the Dooskal crossroads near Rasoi Junction, Outer Ring Road. The accused was allegedly driving at a high speed under the influence of alcohol. He allegedly hit the auto from behind after which the driver and victim, identified as K Ramulu, a resident of Ziyaguda, died on the spot.

Police booked a case under Section 304 Part – II and Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

His driving licence was seized, and forwarded to the Road Transport Authority for cancellation. He was taken into judicial custody.